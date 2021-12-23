ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Some difficulty creates a quarrel or perhaps even a break with an old friend today. Perhaps this situation takes place with someone older, in a group or an organization. It might cause you to give up or change important goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH It's a challenging time with parents, bosses and people in authority. Situations you always thought would be the same might suddenly change. A boss or parent might leave. Or you might feel that you can no longer toe the party line.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Plans regarding travel or dealing with a foreign country, or plans related to further education or something to do with the law and medicine — whatever they might be — are seriously challenged now.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You might feel pressure to respond to changes affecting shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or insurance. Something you thought was solid and dependable might suddenly seem shaky. Or perhaps a sudden change will affect your shared assets.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)