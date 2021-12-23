ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Some difficulty creates a quarrel or perhaps even a break with an old friend today. Perhaps this situation takes place with someone older, in a group or an organization. It might cause you to give up or change important goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH It's a challenging time with parents, bosses and people in authority. Situations you always thought would be the same might suddenly change. A boss or parent might leave. Or you might feel that you can no longer toe the party line.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Plans regarding travel or dealing with a foreign country, or plans related to further education or something to do with the law and medicine — whatever they might be — are seriously challenged now.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You might feel pressure to respond to changes affecting shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or insurance. Something you thought was solid and dependable might suddenly seem shaky. Or perhaps a sudden change will affect your shared assets.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Something sudden and unexpected might impact a relationship with a spouse, partner or close friend. The degree to which change is taking place will relate to the degree to which you resisted any kind of change. Relationships require flexibility because they are always changing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You face a major change with your job, health or possibly a pet. This change will challenge some kind of structure in your life. If it's with your health, it might literally be a challenge to your bones or your teeth.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH A sudden change relating to your kids, vacation plans or sports might occur. Ideally, this change might create greater freedom for you. If there is difficulty with the change, it could be because you're resisting what is inevitable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Some aspect of structure related to family or your home itself will be challenged now. For some, this could be as minor as a family quarrel. For others, it could be a big shake-up. What is possible is something liberating for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH This might be a challenging time for you because certain ways of thinking and acting, especially with siblings, relatives and neighbors, are challenged for some reason. The status quo is changed or is changing, which, in turn, might require a response from you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You always take a long-range view of things because you are a practical sign. Right now, some things are changing regarding cash flow, earnings or possessions. Perhaps a burden will be lightened. Keep your eyes open.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH It appears the status quo with how things run and work in your life is changing. If you've been flexible, this change could be minor. If you've resisted this change, it could be major. Ironically, the only thing in life that is certain is change.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Some deep-rooted ideas are undergoing a change in your mind or even your subconscious. Perhaps it involves the fact you're giving up things — people, places and possessions — because this is the natural thing for you to do now. Just relax.