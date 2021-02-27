VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today generates enthusiasm and motivation. Control impatience and anger though. It is especially important to be constructive in your focus. Both love prospects and finances are very promising. A desirable relationship grows.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Old and poignant memories surface. Past life regression might be useful to aid in understanding and accepting the present situation. A deep rapport with wild creatures and the spirit of wilderness prevails.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Friends include you in their plans. The expectations of others draw you into group activities or a prominent role within an organization. You might assume the role of mediator or overseer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Today puts a positive spin on your status and career situation. You'll be highly visible. A Zoom meeting goes especially well. Others express admiration and see you as a role model. Burn sage to cleanse your workplace.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)