ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You are characterized by your natural leadership ability coupled with dreams of greatness. Today, you start to fulfill those dreams more. Today awakens you to new possibilities, and your sense of humor returns. A mystery is solved, and you are happy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You'll be uncharacteristically reserved. Dreams and solitary reverie will help in problem-solving. Today is perfect for communing with nature. Consider a primitive trekking expedition to heal and balance your psyche.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Your social circle is interesting but especially changeable today. You must prepare to say goodbye to old friends while greeting new ones. Your priorities are shifting. Take the time to do some soul searching to define what it is you really want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH There can be professional politics to play. You will want to boost your earning power but must be patient with finances. Suddenly pressures will dissolve. There's a sense of peace about your profession and reputation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)