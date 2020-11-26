ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You are characterized by your natural leadership ability coupled with dreams of greatness. Today, you start to fulfill those dreams more. Today awakens you to new possibilities, and your sense of humor returns. A mystery is solved, and you are happy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You'll be uncharacteristically reserved. Dreams and solitary reverie will help in problem-solving. Today is perfect for communing with nature. Consider a primitive trekking expedition to heal and balance your psyche.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Your social circle is interesting but especially changeable today. You must prepare to say goodbye to old friends while greeting new ones. Your priorities are shifting. Take the time to do some soul searching to define what it is you really want.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH There can be professional politics to play. You will want to boost your earning power but must be patient with finances. Suddenly pressures will dissolve. There's a sense of peace about your profession and reputation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Emails and conversations today lead to really important learning experiences. Ambitions will stir. Your career will be especially important to you. Your flair for working with all types of people leads to a worthwhile opportunity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your curiosity will be aroused, and you'll tend to probe. An old mystery can be solved as a result. Others will want to discuss finances with you. Keep your distance from the untruthful and untrustworthy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH An existing relationship will develop new depth. Love experiences will be especially nurturing. Your beauty and charisma will peak today. With one person, remember to take enough time to get acquainted, or reacquainted.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You will be intrigued by associates and could develop closer friendships with them. Don't become too swept up in social politics, however. It is Thanksgiving Day in America, after all. New insight into who you really are comes into focus.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today brightens your sector of creativity and pleasure. Act upon creative ideas. Those desiring a child or who are interested in a romantic involvement can move closer to realizing their dreams. Your waiting begins to bear fruit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH The emphasis on your home and family sector is peaking today. Change is the keynote. Family members will want to progress and meet new challenges. The holiday serves as the backdrop for experiencing special relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Your attitude toward security is shifting. It is a day to listen carefully. A casual remark or short, informal note can contain valuable information. Communication has good aspects. Use them in conversing with family members.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Avoid challenging others, for an aggressive tactic on your part right now can backfire. You can release your past. A more progressive mood builds. Friends and family members inspire you to develop worthwhile goals.
