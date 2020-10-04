HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020: Observant, humorous and tough, you charmingly turn this year around in your favor. You score a home run in your career and are incorrigible in making a relationship work. If single, you don't have motivation this year to find a commitment, but you do enjoy yourself. If attached, you and your partner do more apart, but when you come together it is all the more passionate. CANCER sticks on you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today gives you added energy to direct into financial matters. Your enthusiasm and effort bring you profits. A long lost friend contacts you out of the blue. This is the time when almost anything can happen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Your warmth and confidence lead to a new opportunity. Push yourself forward; believe in yourself. Future travel, a career offer, a new love, a new interest and heightened awareness are all highly likely.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You will enjoy peace and privacy. Discretion comes, and you will not reveal secret information to prying eyes. You are concerned for those who have had a difficult time and can get involved in charity work.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)