VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Music and color bring pleasure today. Select a new picture or art object for your office. Plan something special near your birthday. Team spirit is strong, and you can enlist the help of associates in realizing goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Much will be expected of you today. Steady effort and patience eventually lead to success; don't rely on quick solutions. Your innate acting ability and flamboyance should be expressed in your conversations and mail for best results.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Don't adhere too closely to old habits and ideas now. New information brings a different viewpoint to the fore. You will make fresh plans regarding your career. Business travel — if you can manage it — would be very productive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today is perfect for selling and promotion, as well as study and negotiation. Greater kindness comes from influential people and smooths over age gap differences. Coping with responsibilities now becomes second nature to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)