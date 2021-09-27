VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today, people notice you, and they might discuss personal details about your private life. No worries because, basically, this is a fun-loving day, and with Venus in your House of Communications, you are smooth and charming with everyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Do something to shake things up a little, because you want adventure. However, the stimulation you want today might be a great table at a wonderful restaurant or something that really pleases you. This is a lovely day to socialize. You've got energy to burn.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH With Venus in your sign now, you are smooth and diplomatic, which is why you will enjoy relaxing with others today. Quite likely, you will prefer something low-key. Contact with someone from your past might be hush-hush.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH It's a great way to begin your week. Because the Moon today is opposite your sign, it's best to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Hey, this is no biggie, it simply requires some friendly cooperation. You've got this.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)