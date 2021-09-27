ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's a lovely day to schmooze, especially with siblings, relatives and neighbors. You're curious about what's going on, and you want to share ideas with someone. Short trips will please you. Stay light on your feet to jump in any direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You attend to money, cash flow and your financial situation today. This is hardly surprising, because you're the financial wizard of the zodiac. You might have excellent moneymaking ideas. Make time to play, because this is the perfect day to socialize, especially with kids.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which might make you more emotional. It also slightly increases your good luck. This is a lovely day to enjoy the company of others. Do what pleases you. Kick back, relax and have a great day.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH It's Monday, but you want to hide or work behind the scenes. You're not ready to meet the big world's demands. You need some buffer time to get performance-ready. Find a hideaway place where you can chill and relax.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You'll enjoy conversations with female companions, because today is friendly and people want to socialize. You might enjoy the company of a group or an organization. It's a good day to share your dreams with someone to get their feedback.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today, people notice you, and they might discuss personal details about your private life. No worries because, basically, this is a fun-loving day, and with Venus in your House of Communications, you are smooth and charming with everyone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Do something to shake things up a little, because you want adventure. However, the stimulation you want today might be a great table at a wonderful restaurant or something that really pleases you. This is a lovely day to socialize. You've got energy to burn.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH With Venus in your sign now, you are smooth and diplomatic, which is why you will enjoy relaxing with others today. Quite likely, you will prefer something low-key. Contact with someone from your past might be hush-hush.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's a great way to begin your week. Because the Moon today is opposite your sign, it's best to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Hey, this is no biggie, it simply requires some friendly cooperation. You've got this.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You look fabulous to bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs right now, because the Sun is at high noon in your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. You don't even have to do anything special — it's smoke and mirrors. Relations with co-workers will be friendly.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You are in play mode today. Do yourself a favor and make some time to relax. Take a long lunch. Enjoy the company of children, romantic partners or sports colleagues. Discuss travel plans?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You might want to hide at home today because this is what will give you warm feelings. Some will have a cozy discussion with a female family member, maybe Mom. You will definitely enjoy cocooning at home.