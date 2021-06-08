ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today you have lots of mental energy for financial matters, shopping or earning money. That's why it's important to be aware of the Moon Alert today, because this morning is a poor time to spend money. (Except for on food or gas.)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today the Moon in your sign is dancing with Mars, which gives you strong energy to work with others. You will be frank in your communications. However, be aware of the limitations of a Moon Alert!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH With the Sun in your sign, you're out there flying your colors! However, this morning the Moon in your chart is hiding Don't spend money and avoid important decisions until 3 p.m. Eastern time.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH This is an excellent day to schmooze with others. Avoid important decisions or shopping; nevertheless, socializing will lift your spirits. Jot down your bright ideas and wait until a Moon Alert is over to act.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)