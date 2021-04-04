HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 4, 2021: Extroverted, aggressive and generous, achieving your goals is the name of the game. This year, you define what you wish to accomplish and follow a calculated plan to get there. Impatience distracts you, so ignore the detours. Keep your eyes on the prize, and financial rewards will follow. If single, give love a chance to grow. If attached, always listen to what your partner has to say. TAURUS flatters you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Take a break from an unfinished project. Leave it for another day. Let family take you away from a mental activity. Do something invigorating outdoors. A bike ride, hike or even throwing a ball around fits the bill.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Satisfy your inquisitive mind with a lecture, poetry reading or visit to a museum. Use your critical thinking abilities. Go with someone you love who shares your views and loves to debate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Competitive activities get your blood circulating. Go to a sporting event or participate in one yourself. Invite someone you want to know better to accompany you. Do something inspiring at the spur of the moment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)