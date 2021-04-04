HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 4, 2021: Extroverted, aggressive and generous, achieving your goals is the name of the game. This year, you define what you wish to accomplish and follow a calculated plan to get there. Impatience distracts you, so ignore the detours. Keep your eyes on the prize, and financial rewards will follow. If single, give love a chance to grow. If attached, always listen to what your partner has to say. TAURUS flatters you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Take a break from an unfinished project. Leave it for another day. Let family take you away from a mental activity. Do something invigorating outdoors. A bike ride, hike or even throwing a ball around fits the bill.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Satisfy your inquisitive mind with a lecture, poetry reading or visit to a museum. Use your critical thinking abilities. Go with someone you love who shares your views and loves to debate.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Competitive activities get your blood circulating. Go to a sporting event or participate in one yourself. Invite someone you want to know better to accompany you. Do something inspiring at the spur of the moment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Let go of an emotional wound from the past. Don't be too hard on yourself. Break free from old patterns that could stall a relationship. Open your heart. Love will emerge in a new form.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Continue to think about healthy living. Fresh air and light exercise serve you well. Prepare low-cal snacks with fresh fruit and veggies. Take a scenic walk with friends. Buy something nice for yourself. Stick to your budget.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Steer clear of an unpleasant situation. Put someone off if you must. Try your hand at an artistic endeavor. Take yourself seriously, and others will do the same. Children and grandchildren provide constant inspiration.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Make your home comfortable so guests can stay over. Ask for redecorating tips and help rearranging furniture. A visit with another generation can prove stressful. Stay tight-lipped, and you won't cause unnecessary friction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Positive memories remind you to get in touch with siblings or an old classmate. Talk about attending a school reunion. You will get excited thinking about it. Look at your yearbook and have a good chuckle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Expand your culinary skills. Follow an adventurous recipe with condiments you never tried. Search for a cookbook filled with international cuisine. Online shopping serves you well today. The time is right to spot the best buys.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Let go of negative feelings since they flare up when least expected. Show off your impeccable taste. Dress with bold colors. You are sure to get noticed by those you want to impress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Time to forgive someone's missteps and move forward. Listening to soft music or singing in a choir has a calming effect. Give in to the urge to spend a quiet day at home.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH You know the right words to help a friend seeking your advice. Take an opportunity to get out and mingle with people in social situations. You can form lasting bonds with those you meet now.