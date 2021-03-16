ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH A house plant or fresh flowers will brighten your mood. So will a new outfit that you can wear to a party or job interview. If you go over budget then just skimp on something else.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Begin a balanced eating plan that includes no more meals on the run. Share self-help tips with friends or in an online group. Set an example with your no-nonsense approach. Others will follow your lead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH It's the perfect time to take a break from social activities and reboot. Start a journal or keep a dream log. Your words may clarify a future direction. Herbal teas and mild exercise sound inviting.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Plan an outing with friends you have not seen lately. Catch up on gossip. Someone may have hurt your feelings, so let them know and move on. It is never a good idea to harbor ill will.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH A project you began may finally bear fruit. Watch for signs that it has progressed. If you need to make revisions, ask others to join your team. Don't be afraid to ask for help.