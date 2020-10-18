HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020: Inspirational, imaginative and forthright, your important lesson this year is to learn to say no and do what you want to do. Which you will be very successful with. You were born to be important. If single, absolute honesty is the best policy, but this year you prefer to keep it to yourself. If attached, you have the most fun with your partner, and this only increases. GEMINI makes you laugh.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Dreams and fantasy abound. Those closest to you are preparing for some significant lifestyle changes. Be supportive. Allow loved ones to explore. Whatever shifts are due will be for the better.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Others seem more assertive. Offer affirmations for harmony and justice. A lighthearted attitude in competitive situations is essential. A delightful new animal companion can stray into your home and heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH A new environment or routine is possible. Be receptive to new changes, but wait and see which way the wind blows before moving forward. Past patterns in regard to health hold the key to understanding changes in your vitality.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)