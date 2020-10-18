HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020: Inspirational, imaginative and forthright, your important lesson this year is to learn to say no and do what you want to do. Which you will be very successful with. You were born to be important. If single, absolute honesty is the best policy, but this year you prefer to keep it to yourself. If attached, you have the most fun with your partner, and this only increases. GEMINI makes you laugh.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Dreams and fantasy abound. Those closest to you are preparing for some significant lifestyle changes. Be supportive. Allow loved ones to explore. Whatever shifts are due will be for the better.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Others seem more assertive. Offer affirmations for harmony and justice. A lighthearted attitude in competitive situations is essential. A delightful new animal companion can stray into your home and heart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH A new environment or routine is possible. Be receptive to new changes, but wait and see which way the wind blows before moving forward. Past patterns in regard to health hold the key to understanding changes in your vitality.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Love and romance are highlighted favorably today. Attend social functions on Zoom and develop promising relationships by taking the initiative. A loved one might share news of a new relationship or creative project.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH A residence might require repair work. Be tolerant and diplomatic if a family member shows some frustration. A sage smudge of your home will usher out stale energies and clear the air.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your judgement is good and your mind is alert. It's a good time to attend to transportation needs. Conversations provide new perspectives. A wedding invitation may be discussed: to go or not to go?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Thoughts revolve around adding to your earning power and perhaps perfecting a new job skill. An item long desired is purchased. A problem is solved through reflection and research. Revel in all that you have rather than lamenting lack.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH All that is mysterious attracts you, Scorpio. Today heralds growth, new perspectives and opportunity. Prepare for events to unfold suddenly. Be adventurous in spirit. Rise to the occasion before chances are lost.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH The need for peace and privacy is strong today. There is much you'd prefer to keep to yourself. Acts of charity and personal sacrifice bring unexpected rewards. Moderate exercise works wonders for your overall well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Friends are a special blessing today. Membership in a group or organization can be a catalyst for happiness and accomplishment. Making contacts with helpful and powerful individuals and displaying your talents might also absorb you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Today puts you in touch with old companions. Good or bad, they haven't changed. Think how treasured friendships enrich your life. One of your new acquaintances may join your inner circle. Accept an invitation or two.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH It is a wonderful time to study another language or learn foreign cuisine. There will be avenues for expressing your highest potential. Grandparent and grandchild relationships provide special joy and build happy memories.
