VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Because Mercury retrograde is at the top of your chart, you will likely hear from bosses, parents and people in authority you have not been in touch with for a while. It's a good time to pitch an old idea.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Use this current Mercury retrograde to finish important papers or manuscripts, plus study history or do research. You also might be in touch with people in other countries or from other cultures whom you have not seen in a while.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Although the current Mercury retrograde will create errors and delays for you, it also will help you wrap up old business related to shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and anything you own jointly with others. If you want to finish something, this will be easy to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH This current Mercury retrograde is opposite your sign, which is almost a guarantee that you will be thinking about, dreaming about or encountering ex-partners and old friends. Somehow, these people are back in your world or your mind stream.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)