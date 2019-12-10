ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You might be overly cautious in the morning, but by the afternoon, the unexpected helps loosen you up. Making a call or connecting with a certain loved one could be difficult at first. Do not give up. 

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Your energy could be out of sync in the a.m., but you will manage to make your point. Confusion surrounds a close friendship or partnership in the afternoon. Getting the chaos cleared could be difficult. A sense of humor will go far. 

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You have been unusually low-key. A partner, a loved one or a group of friends has been quite demanding. Midafternoon, you decide to take a stand and make your opinions heard. 

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Use the morning to the max to complete your work and clear out a problem. You might be unusually tired by the demands of others; let them know how you feel in no uncertain terms. Expect attitude but know that it will wear off. 

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Others respect you but also want your help. Your naturally gregarious self emerges, and before you know it, you are visiting with nearly everyone. A friendship might be more important than you realize. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You have reached out for someone at a distance. Hopefully you have connected and received the information you needed. Late in the day, your emphasis is on work, image and perhaps planning a holiday party. Someone else has different ideas. 

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You have been unusually successful relating on a one-on-one level. Discussions have been intense. You also might be taking a hard look at a personal situation. You lighten up midday when a call you have been waiting for comes in. 

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Allow a close loved one or friend to pitch in on a project. You will get through it quickly and have more fun. A discussion midafternoon could be worrisome because you cannot complete it. Other calls come in and you are very busy. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Your emphasis on getting various little errands and jobs completed will be important. The afternoon holds a whole different series of events involving a loved one or dear friend. 

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Activity surrounds your friends and/or a group of close associates at work. How a situation develops could vary from moment to moment. Midafternoon, you decide to clear your desk and return calls. 

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You could decide that someone you live with is a stick in the mud and you want some distance. Is this the best way to handle the issue? Midafternoon, completing a conversation is close to impossible. Maintain your sense of humor. 

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Screen calls in the morning if you want to get anything accomplished. You have a lot of details to take care of. Your sense of humor emerges later in the day. Be careful not to make judgements. 

