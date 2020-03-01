HHH Use the a.m. to accomplish a specific chore or complete a project. You will have reason to celebrate with a dear friend. You could be stunned by another person's reaction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Deal with an older family member midmorning. He or she needs and appreciates your time and attention. Do not underestimate your role in this person's life. In the afternoon, get together with friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Tension mounts between you and an authority figure. You will need to make the change this person demands. Once you do, much will fall into place. You will not have to deal with unpredictability around plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH News floats in from faraway friends. You will be intrigued by some of what you hear. You change plans because of news that floats in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH One-on-one relating takes over. You could find it difficult to come to terms with a demanding associate. This person is inflexible about his or her desires. Clearly someone will need to change his or her attitude.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)