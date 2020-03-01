HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 1, 2020:
This year could see you emerge with greater authenticity and openness. You can only hide so much, and you will feel better when you are honest with your immediate circle. If single, you see life from a new perspective and make an adjustment in the selection of people who surround you. If attached, you might be more open with your significant other. Fewer games and more authenticity will deepen your bond. GEMINI knows how to tease you and make you laugh.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might not be prepared for rapid change. Give thought to a financial matter, whether it is lending a child money or holding off on a major purchase. You will have plenty of time to consider your options.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You note that others could be unusually responsive during the first half of the day. Do not try to figure it out. Simply enjoy the easy moments, laughter and catching up -- perhaps over brunch.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You might be running on a low level of energy until later in the day. Accept an invitation for a late brunch or get-together in the afternoon. Catching up on friend's news could stun you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Use the a.m. to accomplish a specific chore or complete a project. You will have reason to celebrate with a dear friend. You could be stunned by another person's reaction.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Deal with an older family member midmorning. He or she needs and appreciates your time and attention. Do not underestimate your role in this person's life. In the afternoon, get together with friends.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Tension mounts between you and an authority figure. You will need to make the change this person demands. Once you do, much will fall into place. You will not have to deal with unpredictability around plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH News floats in from faraway friends. You will be intrigued by some of what you hear. You change plans because of news that floats in.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH One-on-one relating takes over. You could find it difficult to come to terms with a demanding associate. This person is inflexible about his or her desires. Clearly someone will need to change his or her attitude.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Get into a project you want to complete early in the day. You will liberate yourself for more fun. A friend or loved one comes up with quite a proposition. Respond and express your authentic feelings.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You might want to touch base with a loved one this a.m. He or she might have made fun plans for the two of you. Midafternoon fatigue could encourage lounging. You could opt to stay close to home too.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You are coming from a more solid base than you thought possible. Have an overdue domestic meeting early in the day. Afterward, you can allow your inner child out and the naughtiness and fun will begin.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Make important calls in the a.m. News you hear might change your plans or at least encourage you to do so. You could be happiest relaxing with a loved one later on. Often you push too hard.