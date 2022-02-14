ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH It's Valentine's Day, and you're in the mood for romance. Clearly, your focus is on fun outings, socializing, sports events and playful times with kids. However, communications might not flow as easily as you would like. Be patient.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You begin this week with the advantage that others admire you. You look good! Nevertheless, there might be friction about the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career and public life. You can't please everyone. One thing is certain, you need to get outta Dodge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is a mildly accident-prone day. You might be distracted. Communications with others might not flow easily, especially with your main squeeze. If so, sometimes less is more. Actions speak louder than words.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today is a mixed bag when dealing with those who are closest to you. Venus will sweeten things in a lovely way. However, Mars might make you impatient. Meanwhile, financial issues about shared property or inheritances might come to a head today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual — and you're a romantic. Many of you are aware that this is Valentine's Day. (Not all, but many.) Because three planets are opposite your sign, go with the flow.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Relations with partners, close friends and members of the general public are positive. You're keen to work hard and get stuff done today. Nevertheless, this is also a playful, romantic day for those of you who are celebrating Valentine's Day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Enjoy a warm discussion with a friend today, perhaps a female. You're in a playful mood, which is why fun outings and playful times with kids will appeal to you. Ditto for sports. Redecorating projects and entertaining at home are on the books.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You are high-viz today. Some people seem to know personal details about your private life. Meanwhile, home, family and home repairs are a strong focus for you. With both Venus and Mars in your House of Communications, you are persuasive!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH This is a busy, fast-paced week, with short trips, errands and mucho conversations. You're focused on money -- and spending it! Today you want to do something different to make life exciting. Maybe you can buy yourself your own Valentine's gift. Something special!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH This will be a high-energy week, because fiery Mars is in your sign giving you lots of drive. You'll be proactive. Fortunately, fair Venus is also in your sign, and this will soften things and make you charming and diplomatic. Today is a passionate day!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HH Because the Moon is in a sign that is opposite from your sign, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today. This simply requires patience, tolerance and accommodation. (After all, the Sun, Mercury and Saturn are in your sign, which means you rule!)

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH You are a romantic, and today is Valentine's Day. If your main squeeze doesn't treat you, then treat yourself! You might have to work on behalf of someone else today or help someone. You also will work to get better organized, because you want to feel in control.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. EST today (2 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

