HHHH The planets are sending you two messages now: The Sun and Venus want you to enjoy solitude, while fiery Mars wants you to get out there and fly your colors! Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde ends today. Yay!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Mercury retrograde might have recently put you in touch with bosses, parents and important people from your past. As of today, Mercury retrograde is over. However, its shadow will last until July 8. If shopping for cars, computers or cellphones, wait until then.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Because Mercury retrograde is over today, you will start to feel more freedom to travel to new places, explore new ideas and meet new people, especially from other cultures. Meanwhile, you are admired because the Sun is at the top of your chart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Feel free to go forward with new projects or issues related to shared property, estates, wills and inheritances, because as of today, Mercury retrograde is over. Some of you will want to make travel plans or plans related to publishing, the media and higher education.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)