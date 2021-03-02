HHH Check provisions and supplies. Restock shelves and larders. Use that bit of extra cash you've been hoarding to make a purchase that will give you pleasure. Offer thanks for all that you have.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH To achieve happiness, you must first resolve extreme emotions. Today brings a vision of your year to come, and a time of growth and opportunity commences. Select goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Suddenly, discretion is more important than usual. You'll cherish your privacy. Quiet, good deeds generate positive karma. You're aware of the secret needs and worries of others. There are opportunities now to be helpful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH People from the past call or visit. You'll feel haunted by an old wish or goal that proved elusive. Be realistic if you're tempted to give it another try. Practical guidelines provide the best route to success just now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You'll be considered an authority and role model today. This is satisfying but also promises added responsibility. Your success will be affected by the amount of effort you expend. You will be honored and appreciated.