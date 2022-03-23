ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today you're intrigued by hidden knowledge or secretive ideas. This also could be why you want to study mysterious subjects, the occult, paranormal events or explore past life regressions. Get out your tinfoil hat — it's that kinda day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH A conversation with a friend will be intriguing today, because you are tuned in more than usual due to the fact that your antennas are highly receptive. This is why you can "read" the feelings or motivations of a friend or even a group. Trust your hunches.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH This is a curious day because, in one way, your ability to tune in to the wants and needs of bosses, parents and authority figures is finely calibrated. And yet in another way, this sensitivity could create some confusion. You might read signals that are actually unintended. Tread carefully.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today you are interested in unusual topics, spiritual philosophy, parapsychology and mysterious explanations for things that go bump in the night. You're intrigued! Nevertheless, if you think someone is trying to sell you some snake oil, be alert.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH This is a poor day for financial decisions about estates, wills, shared property and such, because although your mind is very sensitive to creative and artistic projects today, you might not have the patience to deal with financial details and red-tape issues. Postpone these decisions for another day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Be extra careful in all your personal communications with others today, because misunderstandings are likely. This is because Mercury is lined up with Neptune today, and this can create confused thinking, along with imaginative ideas. (Goes both ways.) Note: It also can erode your confidence.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH A co-worker might come to you with their problems today because they need to confide in someone. Or possibly you have the need to confide in someone. Meanwhile, you will make headway if you are working on a creative project that requires imagination.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH It's possible you might be disappointed with a romantic partner today. This could be because your expectations were unrealistic. Remember that unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment. Nevertheless, this is a good day for playful and imaginative activities with children.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Family members will likely be mutually sympathetic to each other today because they know what it's like to walk a mile in each other's wedges. This is a good day for a discussion with a relative or a family member about something that might be a sensitive concern.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH You might spend time daydreaming today or being lost in a fantasy world, which is quite all right. We all need to take a mental health day now and then to "slip the surly bonds of Earth." Therefore, cut yourself some slack today. Take it easy and enjoy your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Be careful about financial matters today, because you might be influenced by wishful thinking, which is not always wise when it comes to money matters. Make sure you get your facts. If shopping, guard against being too extravagant.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Although you are very finely tuned to the subtle nuances of everything around you, nevertheless, this is a poor day for any kind of verbal confrontation, because you might lack the confidence to stick up for yourself. It's easier to dodge the question. "Who, me? I wasn't even there."

