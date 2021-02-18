ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You'll be thinking about security and stability. Purchase supplies for projects. You find arts and crafts or other items you make or build a source of pleasure and profit. A true transformation begins today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You'll attract a great deal of attention today. Push yourself forward; believe in yourself. This is the time when almost anything could happen. Your warmth and confidence will lead to a new opportunity coming up.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You'll be more reserved than usual. Control worries. Be aware of how your mind-set creates the world you live in. Holistic healing is helpful if someone close to you has a health problem.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH You will have new insights into friendships and will see how the people you're attached to are growing and changing. You will get in touch with personal goals and wishes, deciding on which priorities are really important.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)