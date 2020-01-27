VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You feel an unusual tension between you and a loved one or friend. You might feel as if he or she is not realistic, and this person might think you have little imagination. Discuss an important issue with others, not just this person.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You might have a lot of ground to cover in order to balance various elements in your interactions. You could be too tired to clear the air and get to the bottom of a problem.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You could have a difficult time making a difference when you are scattered in several directions. You might be intrigued by someone's approach, which has a subtle, surreptitious quality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Keep reaching out for someone you naturally feel secure with. You might want to speed up the process of getting closer. Do not. Go with the flow, knowing the timing will be perfect if you do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)