CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Travel for pleasure will delight you today. Appreciate the arts and crafts of other cultures.

This Week: Family reunions and a focus on parents and your domestic world will begin.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Double-check details with banking and shared property today. When it comes to money and assets, don't be in the dark.

This Week: Prepare for transportation delays, car breakdowns and bike problems. Check this stuff out. Expect to hear from a sibling.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH A conversation with a partner and close friend will be rewarding today. You might learn something new or meet someone new.

This Week: Checks might be late in the mail and financial matters could be delayed. If looking for work, go back to where you worked or applied before.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH It's a good money day for you. News about your health or a pet might surprise you. Be alert. (The world needs more alert people.)