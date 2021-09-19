HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021: You have a charming, charismatic personality. You are also confident and forthright, especially with your ideas. You are observant, alert and quite precise about whatever you do. This year you will be helpful to others, especially family. Therefore, take care of yourself, because you are an important resource for others. People will turn to you for guidance and comfort; stay grounded.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's a great day for financial dealings, shopping or making decisions about inheritances, insurance matters or shared property.
This Week: Expect to hear from old friends and ex-partners.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Schmooze with loved ones today. Enjoy partners and close friends.
This Week: Prepare for delays and silly mistakes at work. Courage!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You make a wonderful impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today. You might develop a crush on a boss.
This Week: Your ruler Mercury is slowing down before it goes retrograde at the end of the week. Expect delays and goofy mistakes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Travel for pleasure will delight you today. Appreciate the arts and crafts of other cultures.
This Week: Family reunions and a focus on parents and your domestic world will begin.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Double-check details with banking and shared property today. When it comes to money and assets, don't be in the dark.
This Week: Prepare for transportation delays, car breakdowns and bike problems. Check this stuff out. Expect to hear from a sibling.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH A conversation with a partner and close friend will be rewarding today. You might learn something new or meet someone new.
This Week: Checks might be late in the mail and financial matters could be delayed. If looking for work, go back to where you worked or applied before.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH It's a good money day for you. News about your health or a pet might surprise you. Be alert. (The world needs more alert people.)
This Week: By the end of the week, Mercury is retrograde in your sign. Expect delays and silly errors. Contact with old friends and ex-partners is likely. It's a good time for introspection.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH This is a lovely day for you. Party, have fun and socialize.
This Week: Research will go well for you for several weeks ahead. You might find solutions to old problems. Some will resurrect a secret love affair.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It's a perfect day to relax and cocoon at home and enjoy familiar surroundings. Family discussions go well. Something unexpected might change your daily routine at home.
This Week: Old friends are back in your world again. It's good to have history with others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH This is a great day to socialize with artistic, creative people. Short trips, visits and errands make this a busy and unpredictable day.
This Week: You hear from parents or old bosses you have not seen for a while. This could be an opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You make a great impression on bosses and important people today. Possibly, this will yield a favorable financial situation for you or perhaps a raise today.
This Week: Travel plans will be delayed; ditto for school projects and political issues.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH An unexpected chance to travel might arise today. Or perhaps you will be attracted to someone who is "different." Things will go your way.
This Week: Checks from the government might be late. Financial transactions will be delayed. Grrr.