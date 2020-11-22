HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020: Challenge-loving, free and exciting, your energy this year surpasses all else. In 2021, you learn to work quietly behind the scenes to achieve your ends, and you do so brilliantly. You experience financial and creative success! You improve the lot of many. If single, one pines over you, but you will be happier with someone else. If attached, you and your sweetie share love and wild ideas. GEMINI loves to make you smile.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today finds you growing more introspective. Use visualization to find inner peace. A lost love or abandoned project could suddenly assume new importance. You are highly imaginative and creative.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Rewards are just around the corner. A serious state of mind prevails. You are juggling to balance domestic and professional responsibilities. Write a list of desired goals and affirmations for your upcoming week.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Clashes will be resolved amicably among children. Today creates harmony with friends as well. There could be some recognition for you for a past triumph. Don't take others for granted. Associates aren't as they first appear.