HHHH You speak your mind and others listen. Someone might become confused and unsure of which way to go. You might need to answer a lot of questions and clarify.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You are high energy, and your creativity emerges. Expenses could go out of whack if you are not careful. Someone you look up to could be unusually unpredictable. Follow through on a loved one's suggestion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You wake up energetic and ready to break a pattern. You might opt to join a friend who often inspires you to be more adventuresome. Unexpected news comes forward. You could be stunned but might choose to not react.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Every so often you need to take a personal day, sleep in and do what you want. Use today for this type of R and R. You might be happiest playing it low-key and not visiting with others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH An invitation might come forward that tosses you together with friends and people you like. Whatever is happening might not be as important as the get-together. Share an imaginative idea with a loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)