× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Your natural self-confidence makes an impression on others. There is a zest for life, with an impulse to explore and expand. You are at the center of attention today. Seek a promotion and make the most of your visibility.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Allow your intuition and inspiration free rein. Some unique realizations can be revealed if you are receptive. Your previously cherished beliefs are shifting and transforming. Today promises a profound spiritual experience. Heed synchronicities and signs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today financial prospects brighten. Old beliefs about money are changing. Promote your financial plans. Your guidance ability also can enhance earnings. Also, mysteries are resolved. A lost item might be found unexpectedly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Fate plays a role in relationship issues today. A karmic connection is likely. Research can change your plans. Today favors any legal issues you have pending. You bask in joyful accomplishments of someone who is near and dear.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)