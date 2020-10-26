ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Despite a busy Monday, take note of your dreams. A meaningful message from different dimensions might be encoded. You'll enjoy times of quiet reverie, feeling the approach of winter. There are thoughts and feelings you prefer to keep to yourself for the time being.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Choose new friends carefully. Today hints that associates who complicate your life should be kept at a distance. Travel, study, public speaking and writing are all excellent. You could become more involved in politics and an organization.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Work hard and be patient. It's a somewhat frustrating day. Prepare a board with pictures and affirmations portraying your aspirations. Use it to visualize where you want to go with your life. Protect your professional credibility, then just release the situation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Accept a friend's invitation to a meditation or study group online. You are restless, and expanding your sphere of activity would be refreshing. A well-traveled or educated friend offers valuable advice and companionship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Accept the financial situation graciously. Listen to what the universe is trying to tell you. Synchronicity is at work. Be alert to messages of all kinds. The spirit world may even be communicating through apparent coincidences.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today emphasizes partnership. A turning point for the better comes to those seeking a meaningful relationship. In love, business or friendship, communicate clearly and make sure you both have the same relationship goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH The well-being of the people and places in your life impact you. Keep the negatives ones away today, as your health is emphasized. Buy a new calendar to help plan your days efficiently. Time's an asset. Vow to use it wisely.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Changes and surprises lead to a turn for the better in matters of the heart. A current relationship could either phase out or intensify. A sudden attraction shines the light of love on those Scorpio natives who've been lonely.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You'll comfort family members today. Changes or repairs concerning your residence are likely. Others are crying about this. A feng shui treatment would be a good idea. Purchase needed household supplies and do repairs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH A neighbor or sibling seeks your advice. Relieve the daily grind by working with more frequent breaks. Add variety to your job by working on several projects at once.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Ask questions and verify. Be patient if a piece of work has to be redone. It is Mercury retrograde, after all! Meditate on ways to cut back on expenses. Resale shops or discounts can help you out. It's a very organizational and productive day, as it turns out.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Bright conversations greet the early morning of autumn. A decision is made, possibly involving a journey. You will feel a strong Mars influence, encouraging bravery and assertiveness, and you assume a position of leadership.
