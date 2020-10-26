ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Despite a busy Monday, take note of your dreams. A meaningful message from different dimensions might be encoded. You'll enjoy times of quiet reverie, feeling the approach of winter. There are thoughts and feelings you prefer to keep to yourself for the time being.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Choose new friends carefully. Today hints that associates who complicate your life should be kept at a distance. Travel, study, public speaking and writing are all excellent. You could become more involved in politics and an organization.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Work hard and be patient. It's a somewhat frustrating day. Prepare a board with pictures and affirmations portraying your aspirations. Use it to visualize where you want to go with your life. Protect your professional credibility, then just release the situation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Accept a friend's invitation to a meditation or study group online. You are restless, and expanding your sphere of activity would be refreshing. A well-traveled or educated friend offers valuable advice and companionship.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)