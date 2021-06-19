VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks because your focus will turn to friends, acquaintances and your involvement in clubs, groups and organizations. You will benefit by working with and being involved with others. So will they.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH The Sun will be at the top of your chart shining down on you (symbolically), casting you in a flattering light for the next four weeks. This means you impress everyone! (And you don't have to do anything special.) Obviously, this is the time to make your pitch.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Your desire for adventure, travel and a chance to do something different to make your life sparkle will grab you in the next four months, which is why travel will totally appeal to you. If you can't travel, then make an effort to learn something new to broaden your horizons!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You will focus on your assets, shared property, mortgages, loans and banking issues, as well as debt for the next four weeks. You also might focus on inheritances and insurance matters. Use this energy to tie up loose ends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)