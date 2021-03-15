ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Your energy is at an all-time high. Get out in the fresh air. Walking, running or bicycling with friends is the perfect outlet. Begin a project with a new team. Accept challenges displaying your skills.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You may be tempted to take on too much. Pace yourself and learn to say no. Friends and family will understand. Start a journal, blog or dream log. Amazing insights can come from writing things down.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Get in touch with old friends you have not heard from — phone, text or email, whichever is most expedient. Run your ideas and plans by people you trust. Be prepared to laugh at someone's jokes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Make your views known to those with whom you work or volunteer. Be diplomatic and take interest in their opinions. Practice the art of compromise. Positive feedback may come from a surprising source.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You don't need school to immerse yourself in learning. Search the internet for your special interest. Just be discriminating. Try to distinguish fact from fiction. Show off what you know. Admirers will eat out of your hands.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Bring someone along on a power walk, run or workout at the gym. Exercise can be fun if you do it with a friend. Try out healthy, tasty recipes on your family.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH A potential partner may present a promising business plan. Socialize with friends or colleagues after hours. Show someone you love how they make you feel. A surprise gift or home-cooked meal is always appreciated.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Delve into subjects that mystify and fascinate you. Order books online that will keep you busy for the next few months. You may disagree with your partner about a financial transaction. Talk it over.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Get tickets to a concert, film or sporting event. Children and grandchildren may teach you something technological. Welcome their input and don't be intimidated. Put on your learning cap and dive right in.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Research destinations for a family vacation. Use extra funds for household repairs or new pieces of furniture that will brighten your home. Invite people over for a potluck dinner for no other reason than being together.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Your nerves may get the better of you if you are scheduled to give a speech or performance. Take a few deep breaths to calm yourself down and you will do fine. Friends and siblings have your back.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) 2
HHHH Review your finances, as humdrum as that sounds. Good news may result from wise budgeting. Strategize with your partner. Splurge on something special, but don't break the bank. A new outfit will make your day.