ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Your energy is at an all-time high. Get out in the fresh air. Walking, running or bicycling with friends is the perfect outlet. Begin a project with a new team. Accept challenges displaying your skills.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You may be tempted to take on too much. Pace yourself and learn to say no. Friends and family will understand. Start a journal, blog or dream log. Amazing insights can come from writing things down.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Get in touch with old friends you have not heard from — phone, text or email, whichever is most expedient. Run your ideas and plans by people you trust. Be prepared to laugh at someone's jokes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Make your views known to those with whom you work or volunteer. Be diplomatic and take interest in their opinions. Practice the art of compromise. Positive feedback may come from a surprising source.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)