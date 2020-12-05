ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today is a wonderful time for visiting old haunts and childhood scenes. Contact a longtime friend who has been out of touch. There is no mirror like an old friend. Gaze into their eyes. You'll be amazed to see how much you've grown.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Family members can be entering new life stages. Conversations with, and about, them are revealing. Visitors offer valuable input. You might feel the need to change the status quo at home again.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Use your top-notch communication ability. A relationship with a sibling or a neighbor improves. Much is expected of you today. Identify your priorities and get plenty of rest.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today ushers in a more serious pattern and brings awareness of your strengths and weaknesses. All will be well if you work hard and consider your practical needs. Patience is always helpful. Plan times and schedules carefully.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Your personality and appearance impress others. Perfect your ability in a sport, audition for a new role, or take a special — and safe — trip. You can acquire a deeper understanding of a subject important to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Deep peace and satisfaction come through time spent in solitary reverie. You'll be more alone than usual today. Use this time wisely. There's so much that can be accomplished. Problems are solved and decisions made.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Expect a breakthrough in completing an ongoing project. You find an outlet for repressed anger or depression. Strategy will appeal to you. Today carries a personal message about reaching your higher self.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You will be highly visible. Expect some competitive situations. Take time off to care for your home and enjoy family life. Today heightens your devotion to relatives or your extended family and illuminates the important roles they play in your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Resist the temptation to adamantly share your beliefs with those who really are not receptive. Respect doctrines that you don't personally approve of at present. Examine beliefs about the survival of the spirit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH A family member turns to you for financial advice. Reply with tact and kindness. Partners encourage you to expand in business and seek a more opulent standard of living. Trust your instincts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Your beauty and desirability are at a peak. At the same time, today lends a note of instability. Cope by approaching new relationships with caution. Be honest about ending liaisons that are no longer serving a purpose.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Create healthy attitudes about finances and maintain relaxed conditions. It is important to be aware of changes in your vitality. Add fresh apples to your diet. The old adage "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" applies to you now.
