ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today is a wonderful time for visiting old haunts and childhood scenes. Contact a longtime friend who has been out of touch. There is no mirror like an old friend. Gaze into their eyes. You'll be amazed to see how much you've grown.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Family members can be entering new life stages. Conversations with, and about, them are revealing. Visitors offer valuable input. You might feel the need to change the status quo at home again.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Use your top-notch communication ability. A relationship with a sibling or a neighbor improves. Much is expected of you today. Identify your priorities and get plenty of rest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today ushers in a more serious pattern and brings awareness of your strengths and weaknesses. All will be well if you work hard and consider your practical needs. Patience is always helpful. Plan times and schedules carefully.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)