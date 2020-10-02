VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Though planetary aspects are super for business matters and career, beware romantic indiscretions. Having fun could turn out to be costly in various ways. Arguments and disagreements undoubtedly arise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Caution has been a keynote regarding commitments lately, with many wavering between taking a chance or holding back. You could make that important decision today. What seemed to be a mere fantasy could suddenly become reality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Day-to-day work routine, dealings with co-workers and your general health may be interrupted today. Smooth sailing is not likely. Your stomach is likely to be upset if you let it be. Take care and slow down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You're in the mood to celebrate today, but don't expect to overdo it and emerge unscathed the next day. You'll feel like kicking up your heels and can use the energy profitably at the gym.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)