ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You could caught up in the plans and desires of a dynamic individual. Be subtle when disagreeing with others to avoid conflict. Even mild-mannered types can be a bit aggressive toward you today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Health is a focus today. Release stress, and make your work environment more wholesome. This isn't the time to adopt a new pet -- it could be aggressive or hard to care for. You might deal successfully in real estate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH It's a day to pursue new sources of income. A friend gives you valuable financial advice. You will revel in creature comforts such as gourmet food, silk garments or a fragrant bath, and have higher energy as a result.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Team spirit is a must at work, and you reach your goals by fitting in with the crowd. Natural healing techniques and alternative therapies rejuvenate you. Converse with and listen to those you love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)