ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Discussions about shared property, inheritances or how to divide something will favor you today. (You'll be laughing all the way to the bank.) It's an excellent day to do business. It's also a passionate, affectionate day for romance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Conversations with partners and close friends go well today because people are easygoing. You might discuss travel plans. You also might explore ways to get training or further education. It's an interesting day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Co-workers support you. It's a positive day for your job or your personal life. You'll enjoy making your work station look more attractive. You'll also be interested in improving your health. It's a feel-good day.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Grab every chance to enjoy playful activities with kids, sports events and fun socializing, because any pleasant diversion will appeal to you. It's also a good day for those involved in the arts and creative projects.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)