ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Discussions about shared property, inheritances or how to divide something will favor you today. (You'll be laughing all the way to the bank.) It's an excellent day to do business. It's also a passionate, affectionate day for romance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Conversations with partners and close friends go well today because people are easygoing. You might discuss travel plans. You also might explore ways to get training or further education. It's an interesting day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Co-workers support you. It's a positive day for your job or your personal life. You'll enjoy making your work station look more attractive. You'll also be interested in improving your health. It's a feel-good day.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Grab every chance to enjoy playful activities with kids, sports events and fun socializing, because any pleasant diversion will appeal to you. It's also a good day for those involved in the arts and creative projects.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Family discussions go well today. You might discuss home repairs or how to make it look more attractive. It's also a good day to pursue real estate opportunities. You'll need to put the considerations of someone else before your own today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You can make money from your words today, which is good news for those who write, edit, sell, market, teach or act. It's also a great day for a short trip, because you'll enjoy the beauty of your surroundings. (Happiness is being able to enjoy the scenery on a detour.)
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Financial discussions go well today because it's a good day for business and commerce. Pay attention to moneymaking ideas. If shopping, you'll enjoy buying beautiful things for yourself and for loved ones because your appreciation of beauty is heightened.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Today Mercury is dancing with Venus in your sign, which makes it easy to tell someone you love them. It'll also make it easy to appreciate your daily surroundings. Leisure pursuits will appeal to you, especially reading, art exhibits, concerts or chatting with friends.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Solitude in beautiful surroundings appeals to you today because a moment of privacy will feel precious. Grab this opportunity to catch your breath, especially if you can enjoy solitude outdoors.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Discussions with creative, artistic people will be an enjoyable diversion today. You might talk to younger people. In fact, the discussions might even affect your goals. It's also an excellent day to shop for wardrobe items for yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Conversations with bosses, parents, VIPs and the police go well today because you are charming, diplomatic and cooperative. It's what they want to hear. Actually, relations might be so smooth, some will strike up a romantic connection with a boss.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH It's the perfect day to travel for pleasure. If you can't travel, enjoy a short trip. You want to learn something new today. You'll especially appreciate artistic creationss. Similarly, you will enjoy profound, inspirational discussions.