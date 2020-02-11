VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You might be far more upbeat and heading in the right direction than you realize. Do not allow others to interfere with your pace; you will regret what occurs if you do. Take a hard look at your choices before making plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You might want to play a certain matter close to your chest. You feel, probably rightly so, that the less others know, the better. By midafternoon, you have reason to smile.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Make sure to use the daylight hours to the max. Whatever the project might be, you will accomplish it more quickly and completely at this time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Others look for you. They want your opinion about a certain matter. They respect your wisdom and foresight. In some form, you will take the lead with work and other community-oriented projects.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Accept the challenge of looking for yet another response or solution, especially if the present one will not work. Asking for opinions helps draw others into the process, which might be more important than you realize.