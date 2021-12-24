ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Things are touchy today with others, especially if you're performing a service, running errands or helping someone. You might feel unappreciated. Maybe you feel that you're being used as a doormat. Actually, this is doubtful, because right now people admire you. Bask in this glory!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You're focused on social occasions, activities with children and sports today. As you juggle events during this holiday season, you might find yourself at odds with someone today about shared property, shared debt, insurance issues or something someone else owns.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH You're focused on home and family today. It's a busy social time for you, which is why you might be at odds with someone who is close to you — a partner, spouse or dear friend. Do what you can to keep the peace.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)