ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HH Things are touchy today with others, especially if you're performing a service, running errands or helping someone. You might feel unappreciated. Maybe you feel that you're being used as a doormat. Actually, this is doubtful, because right now people admire you. Bask in this glory!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You're focused on social occasions, activities with children and sports today. As you juggle events during this holiday season, you might find yourself at odds with someone today about shared property, shared debt, insurance issues or something someone else owns.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH You're focused on home and family today. It's a busy social time for you, which is why you might be at odds with someone who is close to you — a partner, spouse or dear friend. Do what you can to keep the peace.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH It's a busy day! You might try to be all things to all people, because you're such a nurturing sign. You want to respond in the way they want you to respond. (Not always easy.) Hey, you're working hard, and you need more rest. Take care of yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH It's fortunate that you have the energy to work hard now, because you're putting out energy with kids and social activities. (So much to do! So little time!) Today you're focused on money, cash flow and possessions. Parents must be patient with children today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which, admittedly, heightens your emotions and your response to everything; however, it also improves your good luck! You'll run the meeting! It's a playful time for you. Dealing with increased chaos at home is crucial.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Take a breath and lie low today. Yes, you are focused on home and family, perhaps a parent. Home repairs and redecorating projects still might be going on. Nevertheless, stay calm today to avoid arguments.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You're spending time with siblings, neighbors and relatives, as well as handling appointments and running errands. Do something to replenish yourself so you can remain effective and productive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Your focus on money and cash flow continues. You have moneymaking ideas. You attract money to you at this time. Fortunately, with Mars in your sign, you have lots of energy! Steer clear of authority figures today, because you might be coming on too strong.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You're empowered because the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Pluto are all in your sign. This gives you energy, focus and makes you talkative and eager to communicate. Meanwhile, Venus will make you gracious and diplomatic. Avoid controversial subjects today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Keep a low profile today, because a high-energy exchange with a friend or a member of a group might go sideways. Squabbles about who is responsible for what or how to define shared property or how to spend a specific amount of money might arise.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH It's a popular time for you, and you're pumped and ready for action! Nevertheless, today the Moon is opposite your sign, meaning go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires cooperation and accommodation. You've got this.