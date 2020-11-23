VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Discussions revolve around the future of a partnership. Legal matters might require some attention. People close to you are sentimental. You will be especially responsive and sensitive. Control emotional impulses and keep a sense of humor if you're upset.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today promises excitement. A new environment and new routine are possible. Be receptive to changes, but wait and see which way the wind blows before moving forward. The veil between this world and the next will feel quite thin.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH A new love or friend prospect hovers on the fringes of social gatherings you attend remotely, waiting shyly for encouragement from you. Issue an invitation today. Also consider making original holiday gifts and decorations. You are thinking way ahead today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH A residential change may be considered, and family members are going through some changes. Dynamic and demanding people approach you at work. You might feel that you're being swept along by the ideas of another. Adapt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)