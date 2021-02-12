ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You'll feel the need to keep secrets today. Gossip and chatter will be constant, and discretion is an issue. This provides a perfect opportunity for self-analysis and soul-searching. Many surprising insights come.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You have a deeper sense of self today. Diversify rather than get bogged down by one large, overwhelming project. Finances brighten, and your heart is warmed by the love and regard of others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH A job or project could be ending. Don't try to struggle against the inevitable. If one door closes, another will open — even if it feels like it is nailed shut. Update your job knowledge and skills. Reach out to colleagues.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Today reveals new opportunities on the horizon. Your luck is changing for the better. Select goals for the future. Write a wish list. Much information and many new ideas are directed your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)