ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Something going on behind the scenes might somehow impact your earnings, your wealth or even something that you own. Be aware of this. In particular, be aware that someone working against your best interests might try to take something from you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH A competition with a friend or a member of a group might have an unexpected consequence today. Or perhaps you will encounter someone who is unusual or different in some way. Take note that whatever happens might make you suddenly change your goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Something unexpected might spur you in a new direction today. This is why you might feel a sudden burst of confidence or ambition to get something done or achieve a particular goal. "I'm on it!" On the other hand, plans might suddenly change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH This is a tricky day, because you are keen to travel or do something to expand your world and experience new ideas, learn new things and meet new people. Yes! However, these plans might suddenly change. Travel could be canceled or delayed. (Whaaat?)

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH Stay up to date with information related to taxes, debt, insurance matters and anything to do with the resources or wealth of your partner, because something unexpected will impact these areas today. You might be caught off guard. Not good when it comes to your wealth! (You snooze, you lose.)

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Tread carefully today, because a friend or someone close to you might suddenly do something you least expect. They might make a surprising demand. Or they might have an exciting suggestion. Alternatively, you might meet someone today who is "different."

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Strong feelings of independence will affect your work today. However, you also might encounter interruptions and sudden changes that affect your job today, especially related to technology and computers. Meanwhile, pet owners should be vigilant.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Parents take note that this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Know where they are and what they're doing. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change today. You might receive a surprise invitation, or fun plans might be canceled. (Groan.) Guard against sports accidents.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH You have a lot of energy to make some changes at home now, probably big improvements. Nevertheless, today is an accident-prone day for you at home (or with your family). Please be aware of this. On the upside, you might suddenly decide to do something unusual to make improvements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH You are aggressive in your communications right now, because you're excited about something and you want to share your ideas. However, today is full of unpredictable influences. Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid accidents.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Keep an eye on your money scene today, because things are unpredictable. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own from loss, theft or damage. Keep your eyes open! On the upside, moneymaking ideas might be bold and unusual!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Today you are full of electric energy! This is why you feel impulsive and restless. Nevertheless, do not go off half-cocked, which is possible. Think before you act or say something so that you won't have regrets later. Use this wild energy in a positive way.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

