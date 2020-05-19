× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today draws vivid dreams and insights. Your emotions and desires are strong. Maintain balance. You attract attention and can win support for a favorite project if you reach out to others. Associates will carry you forward with their warmth and enthusiasm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Your state of mind benefits from peace and quiet and simplicity today. A charitable gesture makes you happier within. Be a true friend; put the welfare of others first. You will examine and discuss new ideas. Useful information comes your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Human interest values such as friendship are worth more than business acumen today. People offer advice and assistance. There are surprises revolving around love. Be careful in a new relationship. If you sense aggression, back away.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH It is not the time to procrastinate; protect the reputation you have worked hard to establish. Resist the temptation to socialize or play jokes or games at work. Put business first. Peer pressure is strong. Avoid undesirables. Keep good company.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)