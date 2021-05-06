SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today you might have strong ideas about how to improve your health or possibly how to introduce reforms and improvements to your job. Either way, these ideas are important to you. You intend to follow through on them because you want to do things in a better way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH This is a passionate day for romance, definitely. Actually, it's a passionate day for all aspects of your world. You have strong feelings about children, the arts and sports, as well as strong feelings about demanding your own freedom and independence. (Wow.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Family discussions will be intense today. In all likelihood, you will come up with improvements on how to make your home more beautiful. You might even come up with ways to improve family relationships. People are more ready to express their affection for each other today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH This is a powerful day because something will happen that makes you truly appreciate your surroundings. You appreciate who you are and where you are. You also appreciate the people in your life. It's so easy to get lost in what you want in the future and fail to appreciate what you have right now.

