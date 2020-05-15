× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today you will deeply appreciate reverie and solitude. Great creative inspiration develops while you are alone. Keep a journal in which to preserve your notes and sketches for future reference. Thoughts come together with new depth and power.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Get to know those whom you admire better. A sense of humor and the art of pleasant conversation will be the keys to entering a new social circle. Warm feelings are shared with a special someone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You will want to contribute and achieve today. Avoid involvement in job politics though. There are some delicate situations among colleagues. It is wise to remain alert and cautious, and all will be well.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You seek wider intellectual horizons today. Purchase books and consider online classes. Friends can be very opioniated. Help a comrade direct anger in a constructive way. Choose your associates with some discretion.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)