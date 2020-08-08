VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Shifts in the worldwide economic pattern can impact your personal finances. Flexibility and a progressive attitude help you acquire the security required. Be aware of how the financial decisions of another might be affecting you today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH A deeper quality of love enriches a significant relationship. Wait until after September to make any permanent changes in your status. You are exploring intimacy and commitment on a new level. You could change your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Today focuses on your well-being and health. Scorpio's cell salt is calcium sulphate. It functions as a good overall cleanser to eliminate toxins and facilitate the healing process. Find this cell salt in currants, cauliflower, horehound and horseradish.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Many life-changing transits are aspects of your love and creativity. Your attitude toward love and capacity for developing a deep, meaningful relationship undergoes profound transformation. And a new creative project is ready to fly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)