ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Blend pleasure with business today. Follow through with networking. Your social circle widens. Involvement in an organization brings new goals. Your perception of future plans is shifting.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Even though it's Saturday, your career is of prime concern. Your deep devotion leads you above and beyond the call of duty now. A little humor and perspective are a must. Otherwise, your feelings' intensity could overwhelm associates.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today generates enthusiasm for the food, art, music and languages of other lands. It's also the perfect time to become involved in higher education, for yourself or for those in your family.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH A friend's enthusiasm for change encourages you to come out of your crab shell and be more adventurous. There can be an interest in communication with the spirit world. A sudden shift in your long-held perception about this is likely.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today creates a stabilizing support system. The good people in your life bring special blessings. Longtime friendships and old loves generate a comforting warmth during this chilly day. It makes the past two years something of a reality check.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Memories of a childhood animal companion can be especially poignant today. A charitable donation to animal charities would be a great way to acknowledge him or her. Get organized and complete projects.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Love and involvement in the fine arts bring you joy. Accept invitations and finalize travel plans. A visit to a childhood friend or family member who has been out of touch can set the scene for a magical respite.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today brings growth linked to your home and family life. Family members could be entering new life stages, or a residence may need updating. Be flexible. Conversations with and about relatives are revealing. Visitors offer valuable input.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your communication ability will be top-notch, so use it. A relationship with a neighbor or sibling improves. Much is expected of you today. Identify priorities and get plenty of rest. This promises greater freedom and positive change.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH The old rules are changing. New feelings and needs are arising. Stay well informed about any changes in your source of income or the demand for salable job skills. Adapting to meet new needs will enhance your security.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH A time of growth and opportunity begins. Today brings a vision of the year to come. Commitments made will stick, so be cautious if considering a promise that could entangle. Someone who seems selfish might just fear scarcity.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today finds you relishing peace and quiet. Imagery and affirmations can bring contentment. Reach out to others. Love and friendship are there if you're receptive. It's also a great time for creative projects.
