ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Blend pleasure with business today. Follow through with networking. Your social circle widens. Involvement in an organization brings new goals. Your perception of future plans is shifting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Even though it's Saturday, your career is of prime concern. Your deep devotion leads you above and beyond the call of duty now. A little humor and perspective are a must. Otherwise, your feelings' intensity could overwhelm associates.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today generates enthusiasm for the food, art, music and languages of other lands. It's also the perfect time to become involved in higher education, for yourself or for those in your family.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH A friend's enthusiasm for change encourages you to come out of your crab shell and be more adventurous. There can be an interest in communication with the spirit world. A sudden shift in your long-held perception about this is likely.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)