ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today ushers in a time of accomplishment. Financial and spiritual riches are multiplying in your life. There has been a lot of financial stress this past year. That is about to change. Fate takes a hand in the direction of your money situation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH New horizons are beckoning; a phase of your life is ending. Holiday events emphasizing art and music are especially worthwhile. Imported music and foods have appeal. If these are items you have made, so much the better.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Your feelings will be very intense. Add a note of humor if you sense you are coming across as overly opinionated. Be true to yourself, yet sensitive to companions' need. Observe others' facial expressions to maintain perspective.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today brings a sensitive and sentimental mood to love — and success to a partner. Photos, scrapbook souvenirs and walks in nature will delight someone you care for. There may be some delays or frustration traveling; use care.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)