ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Holy cannelloni! Check out the Moon Alert, because you don't want to waste your money. During this window, it's a poor time to shop for anything other than food and gas. Nevertheless, satisfy your urge for adventure!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today's Moon Alert takes place in one of your Money Houses. Therefore, be sensible. Postpone important decisions and shopping (except for food and gas). Do your homework regarding shared property and inheritances.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because today's Moon is opposite your sign. In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, people will have to go more than halfway when dealing with you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH There's an element of service in your day today, which means you have to work for someone else. Fortunately, you won't mind. Nevertheless, be aware of a Moon Alert and refrain from shopping and important decisions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)