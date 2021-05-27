ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Holy cannelloni! Check out the Moon Alert, because you don't want to waste your money. During this window, it's a poor time to shop for anything other than food and gas. Nevertheless, satisfy your urge for adventure!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Today's Moon Alert takes place in one of your Money Houses. Therefore, be sensible. Postpone important decisions and shopping (except for food and gas). Do your homework regarding shared property and inheritances.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because today's Moon is opposite your sign. In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, people will have to go more than halfway when dealing with you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH There's an element of service in your day today, which means you have to work for someone else. Fortunately, you won't mind. Nevertheless, be aware of a Moon Alert and refrain from shopping and important decisions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH It is a playful, creative day! Great for you if you work in the arts or you need to use your imagination for what you do. It's easy for you to think outside the box. However, agree to nothing until after a Moon Alert is over.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You will enjoy a chance to cocoon at home today and relax among familiar surroundings. You also might have a warm talk with a family relative. However, because of a Moon Alert, agree to nothing important. Restrict spending to food.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH This is a tricky day because of a Moon Alert. Enjoy short trips and discussions with others. However, this is a poor day to agree to anything important. Do not volunteer for anything! Restrict your spending to food and gas.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be careful with your money and your possessions today, because most of this day is a Moon Alert. Don't shop except for food and gas. Don't make important decisions about what you own. Coast until after the Moon Alert is over.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional. Since most of this day is a Moon Alert, you feel like you are double parked in a parallel universe. Fear not. Postpone important decisions and restrict your spending to food and gas.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH This is a loosey-goosey day because most of this day is a Moon Alert; furthermore, the Moon is "hiding" in your chart today. This is why you feel a bit vague. However, it's a lovely day to kick back and relax. Restrict your spending to food and gas.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You might enjoy a heart-to-heart discussion with a friend today. However, don't change your ideas or your goals. Just enjoy a lighthearted discussion. Don't shop.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Don't volunteer for anything if you're talking to parents and bosses today, which you might be tempted to do. Most of this day is a Moon Alert, so keep your head down and your powder dry. Restrict spending to food and gas.