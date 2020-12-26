ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You will experience the value of patience — the most difficult thing for Aries. But pleasure and satisfaction come from a job well done. You can feel proud of yourself. Slow and thorough are good watch words.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You are literally in your element today. Routine tasks are accomplished with ease. Others are more responsive and more supportive. Life is smoother and easier. Your reserve is dispelled and you will become more gregarious.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You will enjoy nature today. Walk outdoors and watch the daily miracles of winter. You'll be more enthused about returning to work and can begin projects that will be a focus for many months to come.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Become active in groups and show friends you care. Your social circle could widen, but you must make the first move. Creative and fashionable friends make good companions. Ask for advice and favors.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Today communication is challenging. Humor and an insistence on clarity help. Be adventurous and flexible. Your image and reputation help you achieve a goal. Take special care with grooming and appearance. You look great, as usual.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You may feel distracted; concentrate on the true priorities. Listen carefully to family discussions. Words have hidden nuances that can guide you in dealing with those you love the most.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH It's easy to have a distorted perspective or have misinformation thrust at you. Get the facts. Listen to what your heart and instincts tell you. Temporarily avoid alcohol. Check the messages received in dreams and meditations for validity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH A kind word and friendly concern from you turn a tense situation into a success. Put pleasure before business and listen to the heart instead of the head. Team spirit is a must.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH A practical day. Get organized. A life in good order brings peace of mind and relieves stress. Protect yourself from winter's chill with hot cider, steaming chocolate and thick sweaters to assure continued well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Wear new clothes in bright jewel tones such as ruby or amethyst. Your life is about to be showered with new pleasures. Converse with and listen to those you love. Leisure hours are brightened by intellectually stimulating hobbies and games.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Family members are irritable and out of sorts. Avoid arguing about their mistakes. Humor helps. Focus on comfort and safety of the house itself. A new residence may seem tempting, but of course you need to be practical.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH The poet in you is reborn. Your lyrical command of language helps you win support. Make important calls and write emails. You're especially quick and clever with words. Children may involve you in new avocations.