ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You will experience the value of patience — the most difficult thing for Aries. But pleasure and satisfaction come from a job well done. You can feel proud of yourself. Slow and thorough are good watch words.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You are literally in your element today. Routine tasks are accomplished with ease. Others are more responsive and more supportive. Life is smoother and easier. Your reserve is dispelled and you will become more gregarious.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You will enjoy nature today. Walk outdoors and watch the daily miracles of winter. You'll be more enthused about returning to work and can begin projects that will be a focus for many months to come.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Become active in groups and show friends you care. Your social circle could widen, but you must make the first move. Creative and fashionable friends make good companions. Ask for advice and favors.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)