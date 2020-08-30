HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020: Possessing rock-solid talent, financially astute and organized, you have an amazing year coming up. Not only do you produce miracles behind the scenes, but you increase funds for you and your family. If single, it is rare as so many want to be with you, but it happens — and during the first part of this year. If attached, your partner looks to you for everything. PISCES sometimes loves being propped up.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today promises happiness and good times. Plan a gathering and select gifts. Others will be thoughtful and generous. Sentiment is strong. People from your past can call unexpectedly. Reminisce about the good times, but remember that a leopard doesn't change its spots.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Life is bright with the promise of better times ahead. Consult your extended family, including friends, about a significant relationship. Follow advice. You'll have a new awareness of how others impact your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You've been exploring different beliefs and customs and may have been disappointed by certain ones. Accepting this philosophically will bring you peace. Your greatest lessons come through journeys and personal exploration.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Someone near you may be considering a new financial track. Today places an emphasis on security. Tax and insurance matters need attention. Appreciate all that you have rather than lamenting lack. Prepare for an unexpected communication.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Enjoy the present with companions, but reflect before making a commitment. A partner is loving and thoughtful. Devote today to honoring teamwork and sharing. It's also a perfect cycle for resolving any negotiations that need attention.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Be certain your diet is balanced and drink plenty of pure water or healthful teas and juices. It's a time to grow in strength and wellness. Break counterproductive habits. Healing techniques from other cultures are worth trying.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today brings excitement. A new love or friendship is promised and might surprise you. Expect intense emotional needs and attractions. A bond can deepen, but listen if a loved one hints that you're too intense or heavy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Overall, your living arrangements are improving. The teacher and crusader within you emerges. There is much to learn about your heritage. Today also favors pursuing a new avocation. Careful scheduling is the key to making everything work out smoothly.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today promises a variety of activities and the presentation of interesting ideas. A problem is solved. You'll have the chance to return a favor. Expressing your deepest feelings today can feel awkward. Maintain a lighthearted approach to relationships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH Today creates confusion about budgeting and finances. A sentimental mood prevails. Economize in expenses, as well as regarding the outpouring of your emotion and energy. It's easy today to be a bit abrupt.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Moderate exercise and good-natured competition provide positive outlets. It's an interesting day, but stress can build. Take time to focus. Keep your wishes and dreams in mind. Then it becomes a very good day indeed.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH The power found in silence and the healing qualities of peace and privacy will be cherished today. You'll be interested in justice and humanitarian concerns. Your efforts to implement changes of all kinds in your life are rewarded.
