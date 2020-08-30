HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020: Possessing rock-solid talent, financially astute and organized, you have an amazing year coming up. Not only do you produce miracles behind the scenes, but you increase funds for you and your family. If single, it is rare as so many want to be with you, but it happens — and during the first part of this year. If attached, your partner looks to you for everything. PISCES sometimes loves being propped up.