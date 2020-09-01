× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH It's best to work behind the scenes today. Emotionally, you're feeling exceptionally well. You have deep access to your dreams, and psychic experiences might come your way. You gain insight into a matter from the past.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Groups and social events are highlighted at work. You have a greater sense of freedom today. You are dealing with new ideas, new options and originality. Help others, but do things your own way. Your wishes and dreams come true.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You seek a boost in your status. You might feel you are being blocked from achieving that career goal today. It is best to use your energies to focus on a project to improve your bargaining power.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You dig deep into a mystery at work. Gather information, but don't make any absolute decisions until tomorrow. You work best on your own today. You might be interested in pursuing a new area of study.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)