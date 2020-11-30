VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Others will tend to challenge you today. Be patient if there is a sudden lack of cooperation at work. Prepare a ritual of your own making dedicated to career issues. Finances will be in the spotlight. There should be some worthwhile earning opportunities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You will welcome today with vibrant feelings of passion and a creative spirit. Whether you choose to nurture a romantic bond, enjoy time spent with children or devote yourself to a project, you will be busy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Use caution today before forming financial partnerships. Loans you make may turn into gifts. Be wary of advice. Smile if you're the topic of a juicy story and just say: "All those tales told about me? Well, they're all true."

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today accents new cycles in partnerships and relationships. Permit those closest to you to move forward and grow — even if it feels like it's growing away from you. This will enhance the love you share.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)