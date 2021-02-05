ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH If unable to vacation now, make plans for a future journey. It's good to daydream. You'll be drawn to reading too and find pleasure frequenting your favorite bookstore or library online. Be sensitive to messages from your body.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You're a little perplexed about others' financial decisions and attitudes. If you feel unsettled or disappointed about this, investigate a bit. Understanding can help. Expressing your deepest desires and passions can alter your life now.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH It's a day to be realistic about relationships and commitments. Pull away from links that inhibit or discourage you. Strengthen those which you know have potential for the future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Children surprise you with kindness or creativity. This benefits your health as it draws benevolent forces. You treat an old illness or establish a more wholesome daily routine.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Invitations and visits enliven your social life. You impress an admirer with a kind word or note. If you want to make gifts, try penning an original story or poem. The day is relaxing and delightful.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You look for ways to improve and protect your home today. You will look critically at your residence. You add new members to your extended family and have a deepening of insight into your childhood.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Others appreciate timely responses. Reassuring words from you assure security and goodwill. Keep up with prior commitments at work to protect your credibility. Complete projects in progress before considering new directions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your overall attitude toward money and material values is shifting. There can be a new demand for your job skills. Explore employment possibilities. Your enthusiasm and added energy make others turn to you for inspiration and leadership.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Your confident and dramatic way of expressing ideas wins you supporters. It's a marvelous day to write emails and make calls. Your efforts at sales, public speaking or acting succeed far beyond all expectations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You have a rare opportunity today to adjust the decisions and actions linked to the past, as it ties to the closure of old relationships. Meditate sitting on the ground or braced against a tree.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Friendly calls and emails come in from old friends. Your keen intuition assists in negotiating and sales. Those who have resisted your ideas can be won over to respond more favorably. Today also allows you to release regrets concerning a long-lost love.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Success depends upon being realistic about what you can do. Preparation and the wise management of time are a must. Put business first and double-check details to assure career stability.