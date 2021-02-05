VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You look for ways to improve and protect your home today. You will look critically at your residence. You add new members to your extended family and have a deepening of insight into your childhood.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Others appreciate timely responses. Reassuring words from you assure security and goodwill. Keep up with prior commitments at work to protect your credibility. Complete projects in progress before considering new directions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Your overall attitude toward money and material values is shifting. There can be a new demand for your job skills. Explore employment possibilities. Your enthusiasm and added energy make others turn to you for inspiration and leadership.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Your confident and dramatic way of expressing ideas wins you supporters. It's a marvelous day to write emails and make calls. Your efforts at sales, public speaking or acting succeed far beyond all expectations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)