ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today brightens your sector of romance and leisure and brings a sense of ease and accomplishment. Pressure lessens. A goal is reached. Plan a vacation with a loved one. Honor the deepest stirrings of your heart.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today brings a surprise regarding your family. A family member might announce a move or new career plans. A peek at your genealogy offers intriguing perspectives concerning ancestors. You reflect on the present and the past.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today is busy. Prepare for a great deal of coming and going. A series of errands and short trips need your attention. The pace is exhilarating and hectic. A neighbor or sibling can contact you with a valuable invitation or suggestion.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Splendid financial opportunities manifest. Be careful not to overextend yourself though. Live within your means, or there could be consequences. Suppress any resentment concerning spending your hard-earned money. Focus your energy on seeking solutions instead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Creative and dramatic, Leo's natural warmth and zest for life makes a natural leader. Today you embody one in top form. Your motivation is exceptionally high. If you can maintain perspective and avoid overkill, much will be accomplished.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You'll crave peace and privacy today. Stroll through a park and enjoy the colorful foliage to heal and rejuvenate. Pace yourself regarding strenuous activities. Be patient if a project takes longer than expected.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Your opinions are shifting. New ideas are presented. The expectations of friends, community life and your rule in an organization can impact your day. Release friendships or group affiliations that you have outgrown.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Shopping excursions and social events online are fulfilling. Life is good. But there's a tense situation at work. A difficult co-worker is a source of stress. Now that it's the weekend, you need to think.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today promises opportunities for future travel and brings invitations to online social functions. A friend encourages the exploration of new ideas. Be patient if an in-law or grandchild seems a little demanding. Humor and talking over your differences help.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You'll be doing some sleuthing. There is a mystery you're determined to solve. An intriguing new course of research presents new perspectives. Today is a wonderful time to revisit destinations or pursue projects.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH There's a touch of awkwardness with another today. Patience helps. A touch of humor and tolerance will bring out the brightest and best. Tension lessens. Loving support and admiration come your way.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Time spent with loved ones and involvement in activities you truly enjoy will enhance wellness. Pleasing music, colors and fragrances used in recreation and in alternative healing modalities boost your well-being as well.
