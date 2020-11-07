ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today brightens your sector of romance and leisure and brings a sense of ease and accomplishment. Pressure lessens. A goal is reached. Plan a vacation with a loved one. Honor the deepest stirrings of your heart.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today brings a surprise regarding your family. A family member might announce a move or new career plans. A peek at your genealogy offers intriguing perspectives concerning ancestors. You reflect on the present and the past.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today is busy. Prepare for a great deal of coming and going. A series of errands and short trips need your attention. The pace is exhilarating and hectic. A neighbor or sibling can contact you with a valuable invitation or suggestion.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Splendid financial opportunities manifest. Be careful not to overextend yourself though. Live within your means, or there could be consequences. Suppress any resentment concerning spending your hard-earned money. Focus your energy on seeking solutions instead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)