VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH The mood grows futuristic. Today inaugurates a deep catharsis, marking a transformation in your faith, which will unfold for years to come. You'll question old concepts and seek new, deeper levels of truth. Travel for business or study is, finally, successful.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Listen carefully and honor others' freedom even if you disagree. A long-standing partnership might be ending or a new one beginning. The specifics come to light after some serious meditation and research.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH There can be a change of heart brewing. Talk over feelings and expectations to avoid misconceptions. Today brings greater understanding and acceptance of life as it is. Communication will improve, as does good mental rapport with the important people in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH A deep and intense mood today. Eat healthily to remain balanced. Others reach out to you and make well-intentioned plans, but you might feel a bit rushed by their suggestions. Be flexible and receptive, and all will be well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)