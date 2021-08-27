HHHHH It's Friday, and you want to shake things up a little. You want a change of scenery, so if you can blow town, perfect! At least go someplace you've never been before. Enjoy a long lunch or time after work with friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Because it's the end of the week, you might use today to tie up some loose details about shared property, taxes, debt and whatnot. Get this stuff done so you are free for the weekend!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to cooperate with others. You'll have no trouble doing this, because this is a friendly, social day for you. You're pumped for the weekend and have plans to socialize with friends or clubs and groups. Enjoy your day!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You continue to look fabulous in the eyes of others, which is why this is an excellent day to push your agenda forward. You've got big plans, so why not run them up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)